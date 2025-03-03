Raiders Biggest 'Must Do' In Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have been among the more active franchises this offseason in the NFL. From firing to hiring several coaches, to gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders have surely kept themselves busy. One aspect that will keep the franchise busy is deciding which free agents to retain.
The Raiders have a handful of free agents set to test the waters of free agency this offseason. The front office already brought back safety Isaiah Pola-Mao for the future, but one free agent that the Raiders must prioritize is linebacker Robert Spillane.
Spillane has blossomed into one of the leagues top linebackers since joining the cause in Las Vegas. In fact, some would say that Spillane is in the prime of his career after two stellar seasons in the Silver and Black. Not only has Spillane been a key asset, he has also set new records for the franchise on defense.
In back to back seasons in Las Vegas, Spillane has led the defense in total tackles. In the two campaigns, Spillane has collected 306 total tackles and has played in a full season both years. The Raiders might need to pounce on the Spillane sweepstakes before it is too late.
After two seasons of above average defense, other teams have expressed heavy interest this offseason in Spillane, as reported by our own Hondo Carpenter. Here is what Carpenter had to say surrounding Spillane's offseason bidding.
"I believe, talking to people around the league that he {Spillane} could get a year year $30 million deal, 10 a year," Carpenter said on Las Vegas Raiders Insider. "There are some teams, because he is so good and they're just a couple players away, Buffalo {Bills}, that they'd be willing to overpay. That's what this is going to come down to."
The Raiders, if they are looking to possess a Top 10 defense in the NFL, will need to bring back Spillane on an extension. The pairing of Spillane and Maxx Crosby among others could be the combination, with a good offense, to get the Raiders back to the promise land.
