Raiders' Bitter Rival Broncos Flirting With Serious Danger
The Denver Broncos have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. They have somehow managed to grab a 9-6 record heading into the final two weeks of the campaign, and if the season ended today, they would be in the playoffs.
But the season doesn't end today, and that could end up being a major problem for the Broncos.
Why? Because Denver's playoff chances are not nearly as set in stone as you may think.
Yes, the Broncos have a two-game lead for the AFC's final Wild Card Spot with just two games remaining. But have you seen Denver's schedule for the last two contests?
The Broncos will face the Cincinnati Bengals—one of the teams they are trying to keep at bay—on the road this Sunday, and they will finish off the regular season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bengals are rolling right now. They have won three games in a row to improve to 7-8, and they have one of the scariest offenses in football. Going into Cincinnati and beating the Bengals will be a tough task, and if Denver falls, it will then lose the tiebreaker to Joe Burrow and Co.
That would set up an essential must-win situation for Bo Nix and the Broncos against the Chiefs in the season finale, which is never where you want to be.
Of course, the caveat is that Kansas City, which has already locked up the No. 1 seed, could ultimately rest some guys—including Patrick Mahomes—in Week 18.
Regardless, Denver certainly made things interesting by losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, and it makes you wonder if the pressure may be rising in the Mile High City.
Nix is just a rookie under center, and while he has played well, it remains to be seen how he will handle the rigors of a playoff atmosphere in Cincinnati this weekend.
Heck, the Broncos themselves are largely an inexperienced group, so that concern goes beyond Nix. The entire team is going to face a major test against the Bengals.
Denver making the playoffs is certainly not a foregone conclusion. A loss to Cincinnati this Sunday will set off alarm bells and will place the Broncos in a very unenviable position heading into the last game of the regular season.
It's just a shame the Las Vegas Raiders couldn't steal one from Denver this year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE