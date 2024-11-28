Raiders' Bitter Rival Dealt Huge Blow
While the Las Vegas Raiders are busy preparing for a Friday afternoon matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of their other AFC West division rivals has been hit with some rough news.
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins sprained his MCL during his team's Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to be sidelined against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Dobbins is also listed as week-to-week, meaning that he could miss even more time.
This is a massive blow for a Chargers offense that had been relying heavily on the resurgent Dobbins this season, as the star rusher had already racked up 766 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry before getting injury. Additionally, he has caught 28 passes.
Los Angeles signed Dobbins to a one-year deal in free agency, and over the first three months of the season, it looked like one of the better moves of the offseason.
No one has ever doubted Dobbins' talent. However, his ability to stay on the field has been a major sticking point throughout his NFL career.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was originally selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
After an impressive rookie campaign in which he registered 805 yards and nine scores while logging a robust six yards per attempt, he proceeded to miss all of 2021 before playing in just nine games combined in 2022 and 2023 due to a myriad of injury issues.
The Chargers will now have to turn to Gus Edwards, who has been struggling mightily in 2024. In seven appearances, he has recorded 206 yards and a touchdown on a meager 3.3 yards per tote.
Los Angeles has the NFL's 13th-ranked rushing offense, which isn't elite as it is. Remove Dobbins from the equation, and suddenly, the Chargers will be left scrambling for answers.
Jim Harbaugh's club has been a fairly big surprise this season, as it is 7-4 entering Week 13. However, without Dobbins, things are about to get much more difficult for Los Angeles.
The Raiders already lost to the Chargers back in Week 1. They will face Los Angeles again—this time in Las Vegas—in the season finale.
