Could Raiders Steal Top Playmaker From Bitter Rival?
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2024 NFL season hoping that Zamir White would adequately be able to replace Josh Jacobs in the backfield.
Instead, White has been one of the most disappointing players on the Raiders' roster, and Alexander Mattison has actually gotten more playing time.
That means Las Vegas should be in the hunt for another running back during the offseason, and while the Raiders may prefer to find one through the draft, there will be some interesting options available in free agency.
One of the most intriguing candidates will be Los Angeles Chargers halfback J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Chargers last April, and he is certainly holding up his end of the bargain in Los Angeles.
Through nine games, Dobbins has rushed for 670 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a robust 4.8 yards per carry. He has also logged 24 catches for 112 yards.
Dobbins actually burned Las Vegas with 135 yards and a score in the Raiders' season-opening loss to the Chargers, so Las Vegas knows first hand just how dangerous he can be.
Of course, there are some major caveats when it comes to Dobbins, namely in terms of his injury history.
Dobbins entered the league with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He flashed incredible potential during his rookie campaign, registering 805 yards and nine touchdowns while recording a hefty six yards per attempt.
But then, between 2021 and 2023, the Ohio State product played in a grand total of nine games.
That was why Dobbins—who is immensely talented—was available so deep into free agency this past spring, and it was why Los Angeles was able to nab him on a cheap one-year contract.
So, yes: there is certainly risk involved when it comes to Dobbins, especially considering that he may be looking for a multi-year deal in free agency thanks to the impressive campaign he is enjoying.
But the Raiders need weapons, and there is no question that a healthy Dobbins would elevate their offense.
The hope is that Las Vegas would be able to land Dobbins on an affordable, incentive-laden contract that would protect the team while also providing Dobbins with the ability to produce.
We'll see if the Raiders try and pry Dobbins away from their fierce AFC West rivals in March.
