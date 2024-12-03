Raiders' Bitter Rivals are Headed for Disaster
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, just about everyone expected the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West, and barring an epic collapse down the stretch, they will.
But the sleeper within the division has always been the Los Angeles Chargers.
Many loved the Chargers after Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, and there was plenty of hope that quarterback Justin Herbert would bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign.
And thus far, Los Angeles looks good, as it is 8-4 heading into Week 14.
But are the Chargers actually treading water?
Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 17-13 this past Sunday in a game that the Falcons lost more than the Chargers won. Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions, and Los Angeles was still just barely able to get by.
To make matters worse, Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a knee injury, and his status going into the next week is uncertain.
Therein lies the problem: Los Angeles' offense is rather questionable with McConkey in the lineup. Without him and J.K. Dobbins, who is on injured reserve, the Chargers are nearly bereft of legitimate offensive weapons.
This was the issue for Los Angeles heading into 2024 after it subtracted Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett during the offseason. However, thanks to strong performances from both McConkey and Dobbins, the Chargers were able to get by.
But now, those two threats are sidelined, meaning Herbert has Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston and not a whole lot else at his disposal.
Palmer and Johnston have combined for 48 catches all year, and there really isn't much behind those two on the depth chart.
And guess what? Los Angeles is slated to face the Chiefs next Sunday (at Arrowhead Stadium, mind you) followed by a couple of tough home matchups with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
The Chargers will then finish off their season on the road against the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. How sweet would it be for the Raiders to snuff out Los Angeles' playoff hopes in the season finale?
Right now, the Chargers look good in the standings, but with injuries mounting and a lack of depth rearing its ugly head, Los Angeles could be in deep trouble with the regular season coming to a close.
