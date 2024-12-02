Chargers fans concerned about the latest Ladd McConkey injury
Another injury for Los Angeles Chargers breakout rookie Ladd McConkey has fans worried.
McConkey has battled through a few different issues this year and suffered a knee injury during the Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
That knee injury left McConkey questionable to return to the game, but not before he caught nine passes for 117 yards to lead the offense on a day that Justin Herbert completed just 16 passes.
But that’s part of the problem, too. Chargers fans aren’t just worried about McConkey’s health—they’re concerned about what exactly the offense might look like if he needs to miss time.
Considering McConkey has 58 catches on the year and only one other Chargers target has surpassed the 40-catch mark, the offense could outright collapse without a threat like him on the field.
McConkey injury news reactions
