Raiders' Brock Bowers on Pace to Be Greatest Silver and Black TE?
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL History.
Bowers had a record breaking year. He broke the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end, most receptions by a rookie at any position, and most receiving yards by a rookie tight end. He also now holds the record for most receptions in Raiders franchise history.
He finished the season with 112 receptions on 153 targets, 1,194 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.
On Friday, our Michael France broke the news that Bowers was named to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team.
Bowers is the first rookie tight end to get this honor since tight end Jeremy Shockey did it in 2002.
If Bowers puts up similar numbers throughout his NFL career, he can join the likes of Todd Christensen, Dave Casper, and Raymond Chester as one, if not the greatest tight ends in Raiders franchise history.
"Tight end Dave Casper is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends of the 1970s (he did make first-team All-Decade, after all)," wrote France in his three-part series "The Case for Todd Christensen in the Hall of Fame."
"Casper played 147 games at tight end, 23 games more than Christensen's 124 at the position ... Christensen leads Casper in career receiving yards with 5,872 to 5,216. Christensen also had more receptions, 461 to 378. Casper only has more touchdowns, 52 to Christensen's 41."
The Raiders took Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers was considered the best playmaker and one of the best overall players coming out of the University of Georgia. The Silver and Black got a steal with Bowers falling to them.
Bowers was also named a Pro Bowler and many of his peers have said he was the best tight end in football this season.
"Guy is a legend already," said former tight end Rob Gronkowski. "It is unbelievable what he is doing ... I am loving it [the tight end position in the NFL]. It is unbelievable. With the example of Brock Bowers what he is doing ... It is just a rookie, which is just incredible, just to be able to do that."
