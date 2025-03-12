Raiders Continue to Remain Active in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders overhauled their coaching staff and have started the process of doing the same things but to their roster. The Raiders still have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft but have gone to work in free agency addressing many holes.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed the winners and losers of the early part of free agency around the league. After the dust settled on the Raiders' early moves, Austin gave the Raiders a D+ grade for their handful of veterans they secured.
The Raiders have plenty of work to do as they lost many players on their defense and the moves they have made, are not sure to work out for them. Austin believes the Raiders are what they are, even after the additions made within the first few days of the open season.
"It has been an intriguing offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders since they hired Pete Carroll as head coach. They then reunited him with his former quarterback Geno Smith via a trade. Smith is a solid quarterback and is certainly an upgrade on last year, but his QB+ grades have not been higher than a C+ in his time in Seattle, demonstrating his ceiling," Austin said.
"Adding Alex Cappa gives them a starting guard option after they released Andre James, but at best, that feels like a neutral pair of moves rather than an upgrade on an offensive line that ranked 22nd last year. Jeremy Chinn was another nice addition, but against the backdrop of losing Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, and Nate Hobbs, it is another move that is a net negative and does not improve a defense that ranked 21st last year.
The Raiders signed multiple talented players in free agency, but Austin noted they were wise to first take care of one of their own first: defensive end Maxx Crosby.
"Securing Maxx Crosby’s future should not be underestimated, but the overall trend of this offseason is not a positive one. The head coach change mitigates some of the personnel decisions, and there are a lot of free agents remaining, but it is hard to make a case that the Raiders roster has gotten better since the end of the 2024 NFL season," Austin said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.