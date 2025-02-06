Raiders' Crosby Weighs in On Browns Star Garrett's Trade Request
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the NFL on Monday when he requested a trade from the team.
The former Defensive Player of the Year said the organization’s views did not align with his, so he is looking to spend the final years of his prime contending for a Super Bowl.
Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro who has recorded 352 tackles, 116 tackles for loss, 200 quarterback hits, 20 forced fumbles, 17 passes defended, and 102.5 sacks. He will likely go down as one of the best defensive players of all time.
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby weighed in on Garrett’s trade request on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“He’s an All-Pro player, one of the elite rushers in the league,” he said. “He’s been there for a while. It’s the ultimate team sport; that’s the tough thing. You see it in basketball; basketball is a little different. You get two superstars, and you’re good. Football, you have to have the front office right, coaching right, players across the board to have a chance. Joe Thomas, he stayed there, but I bet Joe Thomas, if he looked back, he’d be like, ‘S—, I wish I had a chance to win a Super Bowl.’
I know Myles, we’ll see what happens, but it’s going to be very interesting. At the end of the day, you’re putting your body on the line. Your window is not forever. I mean, he’s about to be 30. He’s got a new contract that’s going to be on the way as well, and he’s also trying to win. He’s earned that, and it’s going to be really interesting. I’m curious to see what happens.”
Crosby and Garrett are two of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Garrett wants to maximize his window on a contending team, while Crosby intends to remain a Raider.
Garrett and Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp will likely be on new teams when the season starts, which will take some getting used to after spending so many years with their respective franchises.
The NFL offseason always has fireworks. It should be fun to see what happens in the next few months.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
