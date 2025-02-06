BREAKING: Chip Kelly Describes His Prototypical Quarterback
Since Derek Carr's departure, the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback position has arguably been their most significant need.
The Raiders have tried multiple approaches to address the position with no success.
After failing to supplement their quarterback position adequately this season, their need for a quarterback became more glaring by the week as their combination of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder failed miserably.
The Silver and Black enter next season with their third head coach in three years and their fifth offensive coordinator in the last three seasons.
New Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly knows the team's success will depend on his ability to work with whatever quarterback the Raiders give him.
"I think it depends on the personnel because you can't build a quarterback," Kelly said. "We don't have a scientific lab here where we can say, 'We want a 6'5 guy that's 250 pounds and runs 4.4 and can make every throw.’ You can't do that. You have to look at what is available to you, whether it's through the draft or through free agency, or on the current roster. And then what are their strengths, and how do we design our offense around their strengths because it has to be designed around how the quarterback plays. So, I think it's really your evaluation of the personnel that's available to you and then fitting them into that system.
"And I've had an opportunity when I was in the NFL, I thought Nick Foles did an unbelievable job. In Nick's first year, when we were in Philly, he threw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions and did a great job. I had a chance to coach Mike Vick, who's one of the all-time greatest athletes to ever play, and enjoyed it. And then Mike got hurt, and Nick took over, so we had to kind of do two different things but two really special players right there. But in my first year, kind of ran into that when I was in Philly.
Kelly noted the importance of molding the offensive system around the available talent instead of trying to force players into a system they may not fit. This is key as it seemed former Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did not understand this concept, specifically with running back Zamir White and the Raiders' rushing attack.
"So, I think you have to be able to adapt to what you have, and that's putting those guys in positions to make plays and then let them go make plays," Kelly said. "Because I think this league is always about the players, and it will always still be about the players. So, find out what they do well and try to accentuate those traits. And then, if there are some weaknesses, can you kind of mask them and cover them up a little bit."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.