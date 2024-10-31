Raiders' Defense Compared to the Rest of the AFC
The Las Vegas Raiders have some very talented players on the defensive side of the ball. At each level of the defense -- defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Jack Jones -- to highlight a few players.
Ultimately, the defense has played well enough to win more than the two games the team has so far this season. The unit has shown great promise like in the Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, only allowing 14 points from a defensive perspective.
However, the defense has also shown moments of struggle, like when the Carolina Panthers came into Las Vegas and scored 36 points in the contest. Through the ups and downs that happen for all teams in the NFL, the Raiders are battling with the rest of the AFC.
Defensively, the Raiders are sitting right in the middle of the AFC for yard allowance per game. Las Vegas has allowed 319 yards per game, which is ninth in the AFC out of the 16 teams. The Raiders are last in the AFC West in that category as well.
Raider Nation most likely is alarmed by that 319 number, but at the end of the day, the number they should be most worried about is the scoring by the opposing team on game day. That number correlates with the 2-6 record.
The Raiders are the third-to-worst team in the AFC in points allowed per game. Las Vegas has given up an average of 26 points per game defensively. The only teams giving up more points than the Raiders in the AFC are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
If Las Vegas wants to turn this season around one main factor would be to create more opportunities for the offense. The best way for Las Vegas to do that is to create turnovers and get the offense on the field more than the defense.
Winning the turnover battle is one of the most important things that can happen during an NFL game. So far this season, when it comes down to interceptions, the Raiders are tenth in the AFC with four interceptions and last in the AFC and the only team in the NFL with zero forced fumbles.
The Raiders need to take it up a notch if not more, defensively to help save the season. Relying on the veterans to pave the way and utilizing new schemes could be the difference in changing the outcome of this season.
