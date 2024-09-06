Raiders' Defense Expect a Heavy Dose of the Run Game Against Harbaugh, Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders start the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that has undergone a similar amount of roster and front-office changes this offseason.
Jim Harbaugh enters his first season as the head coach of the Chargers, which makes it more difficult for the Raiders’ coaching staff to game plan fully as Harbaugh does not have any meaningful games with the Chargers for the Raiders to study and game plan with.
However, Harbaugh is well known for how much he likes to run the ball. While there are no regular season games with Harbaugh in the Chargers to break down, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is aware of Harbaugh’s preference of establishing a strong run game.
Graham believes that as important as it is for offenses to establish the run, it is equally critical for defenses to stop the run if they hope to win a game. He believes an offense’s ability to run the ball and a defense’s ability to stop the run are traits of teams that play winning football.
The Raiders' defense struggled in the preseason against the run, Graham said a defensive coordinator’s worst fear is being unable to stop the run.
"I think it's smart [that Harbaugh likes to run the ball,]” Graham said. “All the teams that win, it comes down to whether you want to start at the beginning of the season, how you're trying to establish your identity during training camp, or when you get to the money games, like the championship games the Super Bowl. You got to be able to run the ball. You're not going to be able to advance in January without being able to run the ball.
“So, I think it's a smart decision to make sure that's at the forefront of what they're talking about. Because if you can't stop the run on defense, I mean, it's going to be a long day. I mean, the coordinator could call anything, and that's the worst fear as a defensive play-caller. But I think it's smart. And in order to be tough, you got to be able to run the ball and you got to be able to stop the ball. So, I know toughness is a big part of what they're preaching, and that makes sense to me, and he's been successful doing it."
