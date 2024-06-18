Raiders' Defense Will Make For Better Offense
Most don't understand how hard it is to put together an NFL offense, let alone a playbook.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, it is more difficult. They have a whole new coaching staff that is together for the first time. The Raiders also are having a quarterback competition going into training camp between second-year Raider Aidan O'Connell and free-agent addition Gardner Minshew II.
When you consider these factors, you will get a better picture of how difficult it is early on for the Raider's offense.
Some forget that the Raiders' defense is one of the best in the league, and going against that with a new offense is not easy. But like Coach Antonio Pierce keeps saying, there are no excuses. The Raiders will put a good offense together and will be ready come Week 1.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed how the Raiders offense is getting misunderstood on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"As I was sitting there with you [Trezevant] ... at the mandatory minicamp watching, what really stood out to me, Zeke, was: first of all, there is really good offensive coaching," Carpenter said. " ... They are going to be practicing every single day against the best defensive in the NFL. Thayer Munford, a young player, a former seventh-rounder, competing every rep against Maxx Crosby one-on-one. You are going to have JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] every rep going against a Christan Wilkins. The thing that really stood out to me as a highlight was this defense is elite."
"Yeah, the offense is installing a new offense; that is part of the reason they are struggling so much," Trezevant said. "But the other half is -- like you said -- they are playing such a great defense. And I'll tell you, this defense [is] stifling. That's the word I would use. I mean, they are just absolutely stifling, and it is to the point where you have to tell yourself there is no way the offense is going to be that bad. It is just the fact that the defense is that good. I am excited to see you know those guys hit the field. They are going to do well this year, for sure. The defense is that good."
