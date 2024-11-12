Raiders' Dismal Season Puts Them In Unfavorable Position
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of yet another disappointing season. The season began going downhill before it even began, with an injury to emerging defensive end Malcolm Koonce.
More injuries would follow as safety Marcus Epps would go down with a season-ending injury. Linebacker Divine Deablo has missed multiple games this season with an injury, as has prized free agent addition Christian Wilkins.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs was injured in the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby has been hurt as well.
The Raiders’ defense entered the season aiming to prove it was one of the best in the league. However, injuries and consistently poor play from the Raiders’ offense has led to a team-wide failure and a 2-7 record.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News ranks the Raiders as the 30th-best team in the National Football League
“The Raiders are lost at quarterback and blew up their offensive staff,” Iyer said. “Defense also is a concern for Antonio Pierce, who may not last past this troubling season.
Iyer ranked the Raiders one spot behind the Cleveland Browns, who the Raiders beat earlier this season.
The fact that the Raiders are ranked behind a team the beat without Davante Adams and numerous other players, speaks volumes to the perception of this Raiders team throughout the league.
The Raiders were ranked in front of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants. Only the Giants have a quarterback situation that is equally as poor as the Raiders’ and their ranking reflects as much.
While the Raiders are undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the NFL, they will have to make the most of what remains of this lost season.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce must figure out the right buttons to press with this season’s team, like he did with last season’s team.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, it must be noted that there are so many things wrong with their roster that even if Pierce is able to muster an improvement from the team, it still may not be enough to beat opposing teams.
Las Vegas needs to overhaul its roster in the offseason, even beyond just the quarterback position.
