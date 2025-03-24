Are the Raiders Done in Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a good job in free agency at trying to turn their franchise around after multiple disappointing seasons in a row. Their biggest splash of the off-season was their trade for Geno Smith, which solves their quarterback problem for next year.
As free agency has continued day to day, the moves across the NFL have become less frequent, and that trend is continued by the Raiders. Their last move was a couple of days ago when they resigned Sam Webb, for cornerback depth and to give him another shot with the team.
March has been a busy month for them overall, beginning with signing Maxx Crosby to a historical deal and, along the way, trading for Smith and picking up other impactful players such as Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, and Zach Carter.
After such a busy month, is it possible that the Raiders are done in free agency? By done, I mean stop their search for flashy players to add to the team. The Raiders probably aren't done with signings, as they still have many players they can resign and potential players still sitting in free agency that they could pick up.
However, they may be done with adding premier talent to their team despite still having the tenth most cap space remaining in the NFL. I think they are done for a couple of reasons, the primary one being that there simply isn't that much talent left.
I don't think the Raiders would be willing to give up even more draft capital in one off-season, so a trade for another player is most likely not gonna happen. That leaves them with the players that are left in free agency, and not too many big names are still available.
They could give a veteran like Keenan Allen a chance, as they still need help in their wide receiver room, and he still has some gas left in the tank. The fact that they haven't made a deal with any receiver yet is an indication that they aren't willing to.
I believe the Raider's front office is confident in the roster they've constructed and believes that they can head into next season and find more success than the last one. They still have their high draft pick, which they could use on either side of the ball, but there probably won't be another big signing for them for the remainder of free agency.
