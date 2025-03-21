BREAKING: Raiders Re-Sign Sam Webb
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady knew exactly what they wanted to see when they hired Pete Carroll as their head coach and John Spytek as their general manager. Carroll and Spytek have delivered so far for the Silver and Black in the offseason.
The new Raiders regime have been making a lot of different moves this offseason. All the moves that they made so far have all made sense for the team for the 2025 season. They have taken care of business even after losing key players in free agency.
The Silver and Black are still looking to fill up the roster and a couple of more pieces for the spots they still have open. We have seen that Carroll and Spytek are playing it smart when it comes to not overpaying for players or making trades that would hurt their future.
The Raiders next move came on Friday afternoon. The Raiders re-signed cornerback Sam Webb.
This is a good move for the Raiders and its defense. Webb is very familiar with the team and with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The move also gives the Raiders more depth at the cornerback position after losing cornerback Nate Hobbs in free agency.
Webb is a big size cornerback that at times has shown flashes on what he can do on the field. Webb just has not put it all together but now will get another opportunity with the Silver and Black. Webb can compete for a spot not only on the roster but to have a bigger roll on the Raiders defense.
Webb was originally picked up by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Per Raiders: Played in 17 games with three starts as a rookie and totaled 33 tackles (24 solo), three passes defensed and one forced fumble. His 33 tackles were the fifth-most in the NFL among undrafted rookie defenders in 2022.
Appeared in 44 games during his career at Missouri Western State and tallied 109 tackles, seven interceptions, 39 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Most of Webb's game action came in 2022, during his rookie season. Last season, he did play more and Webb will look to build off that in 2025.
