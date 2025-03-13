The Raiders Should Target Former AFC Rival in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders need a boost to their passing attack. They traded for Geno Smith, which gives them a higher ceiling, but that move doesn't do much for them if they don't surround him with a talented cast of offensive weapons.
They have Brock Bowers, who is admittedly one of the best receiving options one could ask for, but they need more complimentary pieces around him. Jakobi Meyers did a solid enough job for them last year, but they need more wide receivers that can be productive.
Another day passed in free agency, and more wide receivers are now off the market for them to target. Players like Jalen Reagor or veterans like Marquez Valdes-Scantling are not available anymore, and if the Raiders don't act soon, they'll find that they ran out of time.
They need to act soon, but thankfully for them, there still remains a lot of talented wide receivers that can come in and help out their passing attack. Yesterday, I published an article where I discussed them targeting Tyler Lockett due to him having so much history with Smith and Pete Carroll.
If the Raiders want to look for another veteran who has more juice in the tank, they should target Keenan Allen. Allen had a better statistical season than Lockett last year and showed in his lone year with the Chicago Bears that he's still a talented pass-catcher when it comes to contested catches.
In 2024, he had 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Smith could benefit from having another big target to throw to, and he'd pair nicely with Bowers. Bringing Allen in would also alleviate some pressure off of Meyers, who is sure to attract extra attention next season after the season he just had.
Another added bonus in bringing Allen in would be bringing him back to the AFC West after spending most of his career playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. It would make for an intriguing storyline to see him play against his old team two times in a year.
The Raiders are still active in free agency, which means it's not too late for them to go out there and make a deal with the many veteran wide receivers on the market. So far, they've received a favorable grade for their off-season moves, but there is still much to be done before this team is a certified contender.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.