Raiders Potential Draft Target Dart is a Dark Horse
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black. Raiders owner Mark Davis has put his trust in his football people, and now they look to deliver the right quarterback for their organization.
One quarterback that the Raiders like a lot is quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. Dart had a great, fine college season and can be a surprise pick in the draft. Dart has a good showing at the Senior Bowl as well.
Dart was once seen as a Day 2 or 3 pick, but that has changed as we are closer to the draft. Dart has put himself in a position to potentially be selected in the first round.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Dart is seen as a 1st-round pick and is a dark horse on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Most of the people have Dart as number two," said Carpenter. "Jaxson Dart is a guy with a second half of the first-round grade, by most of the people. And they think Jaxson Dart will probably go in the top 10. But the people that I talked to who are great drafters have them in the low half of the first round."
"One scout said you just cannot get in his head. The more pressure he is under, the better he plays. Another scout said he has that unique ability that the great ones have. The tougher the circumstances, he comes out a diamond."
"He has an incredible touch with a very impressive rhythm. He just throwing the ball consistently. He can put the ball in the right places ... He runs with no fear and understands the effectiveness of flash. Meaning he understands, hey, I am not going to try to be flashy I am just going to get done what I need to get done ... You can trust him."
"Let us go over his weaknesses ... He is inaccurate with his deep ball, unlocking his deep ball. He has got to work on his deep ball."
