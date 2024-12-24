Raiders DT Butler's Play Continues to Steady the Defense
In a season where injuries have forced the Las Vegas Raiders to depend on many rookies and other young players with few years of experience in the National Football League. The Raiders' injuries and Las Vegas' high dependency on young players has been a siginificant part of the reasons for the team's struggles.
However, in a season filled with injuries, inexperienced players and many moving parts, Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler has been one of the most dependable and most constant players the Raiders have on the roster.
The Raiders' signing of Butler was a smart move, as Butler is currently having the best season of his career.
With two games remaining, Butler has registered 57 total tackles on this season. That is nearly 25 more than his previous career high in a season, which speaks to how productive he has been
"Yeah. I mean, it really started last year, and he just carried it on. Took care of his body. A couple years now removed from the ACL. And then, with the loss of Christian [Wilkins], I think he's really done a good job. Look at those D-tackles and how well they're playing, [Zach] Carter and Jonah [Laulu], and just really kind of putting his arms around them and being that big brother.
"But then, at the same time, handling his business. From batted balls, which I think we're one of the top teams in, and he's one of the best at doing it, from him reading screens. Going back to Baltimore and chasing down the screen play. His hustle, his effort, his energy, he does that little street fighter move, 'Hadouken,' all that good stuff. That gets everybody fired up. So, his energy and his brightness and his love for game is contagious."
The Raiders are in the middle of a youth movement that has put most of their young talent on the field at one point or another this season. While it has not be pretty for most of the game, Las Vegas' younger players and there veterans alike, are leaning into their respective roles for a struggling Raiders team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE