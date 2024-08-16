Raiders DT Byron Young on Differences Between College, NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive lines in the National Football League this upcoming season.
However, the Raiders’ defensive line is top-heavy and does not have many experienced players behind their talented starters. As the Raiders enter the upcoming season, they plan to lean on their defense to lead the way.
The Raiders also hope to develop their younger players on defense this season. One of those players is second-year defensive lineman Byron Young. The defensive tackle only played six games for the Raiders last season and recorded four tackles.
After a successful collegiate career at Alabama, Young enters the second season in the NFL. He spoke about the differences he’s noticed about life in college and life as a professional.
“It’s a little bit difficult because everybody grows up throughout high school, and a lot of guys are the best players in high school,” Young said. “Then, they develop, and they’re the best player at their college and the colleges around them. Then you come to the NFL, and you’re playing against other pro players. It’s not like going up against somebody from school A, B, or C who might be a fifth-year senior who’s not going to go to the NFL. But, once you get here, everybody is a pro. Everybody playing for their family. They’re playing for their livelihood. So, it's a big difference.”
Young had his struggles upon entering the league, like many rookies do. He feels that he has grown since his first season in the league.
“I would say [that I’ve grown since last season]. I think I’m a lot more consistent,” Young said. People can trust me more to do my job every single time I’m out there. I think that’s a really big part of building trust with everybody else on the D-line, everybody else behind me. So, I think that’s a really big part of it.
The Raiders’ defensive line is undoubtedly talented. However, they must continue developing the players further down the depth chart on the defensive line. They hope younger players such as Young continue to grow into dependable defensive linemen.
