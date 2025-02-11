Raiders' Dylan Laube Speaks on Tom Brady's Impact
One of the biggest moves the Las Vegas Raiders made last season was bringing in Tom Brady as a minority owner of the Silver and Black.
Owner Mark Davis's decision has already paid off this offseason. Since Brady came on board, Davis had said that Brady would have a major input in every decision the team makes in the offseason, and he has done just that.
Davis and Brady brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Carroll is a proven winner in any team he has coached. And Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the NFL. Spytek was also Brady's teammate from their days at the University of Michigan.
Brady in his first offseason as the minority owner has been good for the Raiders organization. Brady has pulled all the stops to bring in all the right people to the Silver and Black. Brady has had a major say in what the Raiders decide to do and that choice by Davis has been one of the best he has made in any offseason he has made sense taking over the team.
Raiders running back Dylan Laube talked recently about how Brady is having a great impact on Las Vegas.
“We heard the buzz that he was going to become a minority owner, and there were questions over how hands-on he would be,” said Laube to Mirror US Sports. “Would he be close with the team? Is he just going to stay away in an ownership role?"
“When he was announced as minority owner, he came to the facility, and everyone in the organization from staff across all floors to every player and every coach - came out. He gave an awesome rah-rah speech; he's just an unbelievable guy. It’s funny when he walks in the room, everyone stays quiet."
“We just want to hear what he says. He has an incredible presence, but he’s the GOAT so it makes sense.”
Brady will continue to build the Raiders from top to bottom. He is the greatest football player of all time and now will look to be the greatest minority owner in the NFL. The Raiders next step is free agency and then the 2025 NFL Draft.
