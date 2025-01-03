Raiders Know Just What to Expect vs. Division Foe Chargers
It feels like ages since the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers faced off in the very first game of the season. That is because an entire season has passed since then and because the first matchup was a forgettable one for a Raiders team that entered the season with high hopes of an improved team.
At the very least, the Raiders hoped the season would go better than it has, but an unforeseen number of injuries has derailed those hopes. The Raiders' first matchup against the Chargers in Week 1 was the healthiest the Raiders had been the entire regular season.
Still, they were missing one of their best players on defense, Malcolm Koonce who suffered a season-ending injury just days before the game. From Koonce's injury to the game itself, the Raiders' first week of the regular season foreshadowed the disappointing season that was brewing.
When asked how the Chargers have changed since the two teams faced off in the very first game of the season, Pierce was clear.
"Nothing," Pierce said. "They're physical. I mean, I think the quarterback is playing really really well, taking care of the football. Number 15, that rookie [Ladd] McConkey is doing a hell of a job. But, I mean it's the same identity when we were ready for them in Week 1. Physical, downhill, big backs, take care of the football, playing really really well on defense. Obviously, some good numbers there with what they're doing with the points from a defensive standpoint, but obviously a well-coached team, well prepared. We'll have our hands full."
The Chargers and the Raiders have gone in two vastly different directions since their Week 1 matchup, as one team's roster is undoubtedly better than the other's, even when both rosters are fully healthy.
Los Angeles still has plenty to play for, as their playoff seeding has not been locked in yet. So, they will likely still try to win on Sunday, even though it is a meaningless game for a Raiders team that lost 10 consecutive games at one point this season.
While Las Vegas has won their previous two games, those games were against two teams who are not nearly as good as the Chargers.
