Raiders Land First Back-to-Back Wins on the Season, Take Down Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders, coming off their third victory of the season, looked to make it two in a row against the New Orleans Saints. Just one week after the Saints were shut out by the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders looked to capitalize on a struggling team.
The Raiders got the ball to start the game, as quarterback Aidan O'Connell looked to lead the Raiders to their first winning streak of the season. After an impressive first drive of the game, spanning over 17 plays, the Raiders had to settle for the field goal, after the start of the drive looked as so they would take an early touchdown lead.
The Saints and Raiders would both trade punts in their next drives, ending the first half with the Raiders still holding onto their slim 3-0 lead. Going into the start of the second half, the Saints started at Las Vegas' 30-yard line. It did not take the Saints long to show off their offense against the Raiders.
Throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau, the Saints took the lead from Las Vegas as quick into the second quarter as one could snap. The Raiders though would not hold back on trying to get back in the game.
Terrace Marshall Jr landed a huge 28-yard catch to get the Raiders back into New Orleans territory. Once again though, the Raiders were unable to land a touchdown after another impressive drive, settling for a field goal, brining them within one.
After landing within one point, the Raiders defense denied any sort of offense the Saints tried putting together, forcing them to punt for the second time in the first half. For the Raiders on offense, O'Connell couldn't find their firecracker on offense in Bowers to get them down the field. Starting the game with two completions, Bowers was finally open to gain his third reception of the game, and broke the most receiver yards in a season by a rookie tight end.
Coming out of the two minute warning, O'Connell found Bowers for 17 yards, followed by Ameer Abdullah pushing the Raiders into the red zone. Looking for their first touchdown of the game, with one minute left in the first half, the Raiders found Jakobi Meyers in the endzone for the touchdown.
The Saints wouldn't let the Raiders enjoy their comeback for too long, as they put together a seven play drive to cut away at the lead with a field goal, making it 13-10 going into halftime.
Picking up where they left off, the Raiders put together a 10-play, 49-yard drive to land their third field goal of the game. In that 49-yard drive, Meyers saw more action in the play scheme. Fighting in a tight battle with New Orleans, the Raiders would force the Saints to punt the ball again after the Raiders score.
After another unsuccessful drive for the Raiders, they would punt the ball away to the Saints. But, much to the theme of the game, the Raiders defense made sure to keep the pressure, forcing the Saints to punt the ball for the fifth time in the game.
The Raiders landed a crucial field goal, pushing the lead to 19-10. Just when things seemed to be going the Saints way, the Raiders were able to intercept the ball, and get themselves back into scoring territory.
After a deep pass from O'Connell, Tre Tucker brought in the football for the touchdown, pushing the Raiders lead to 25-10.
The Raiders and Saints would both trade punts again after the Raiders touchdown, giving the Raiders even more reason to run the clock out as they neared the two minute warning. Being up by two possessions going into the two minute warning was exactly on Antonio Pierce's bingo card.
To seal the deal and knock that final nail in the coffin, the Raiders were able to land another interception, their second of the day. With less than one minute in the game, down by 15, and the Raiders with the ball, Las Vegas found themselves in back to back winning weeks for the first time all season long.
