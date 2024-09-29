Raiders Looking to Move Past Home Opener With Home Win Over Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off one of the more embarrassing losses they have had in the last few seasons.
Coach Antonio Pierce said this week’s practices showed the team’s character. He believes last week’s loss was a wake-up call for the team as they prepare to play the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday.
“Character. That's what we talked about this week,” Pierce said. “The true character comes out through adversity and hardship, and we’re humble. I think we all understand you always give your best, not that we didn't, but it's always going to be at the forefront. And when there's anything that's lacking details or lacking something, they get exposed. I think it was obviously a good wake-up call. Don't want to have a wake-up call, but it was, and it's how you respond. So, character is a big word for us this week."
Pierce noted that the Raiders' loss in the home opener was undoubtedly disappointing. Still, he gave the Raiders 24 hours to move past the loss. They must be fully prepared to face the Browns, who present many challenges for the Silver and Black.
“I think we're all going through it,” Pierce said. “It's my first time going through that situation as a head coach, right? Kind of disappointing. But like everything else, we talk about the 24-hour rule for the players, there's got to be a 24-hour rule for the coaches, and then there's a new opponent, right?
“There's a new objective this week, and it's the Cleveland Browns at home, another great opportunity for us. And when I say words to players and I talk about character for example, I'm talking to myself as well. And then, how do I handle adversity? How do I handle these situations that you didn't quite see?”
The Raiders are not new to adversity. It will be up to Pierce and his coaching staff to help the team beat a banged-up Browns team. He said his goal is to put a productive Raiders team on the field on Sundays.
“So, you go back, you really reflect, you get it, you move on, and you set it forward,” Pierce said. “And every week is not the same week. There's always different things and different obstacles that you’ve got to go through. So that's really a big part of it. Like you said, my leadership, getting these guys going, getting them ready to play, and make sure we put out a good product on the field."
