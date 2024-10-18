Raiders' Luke Getsy Wants Split Backfield
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) are hunting for a steady rushing attack to help a struggling offense that has not been able to find its footing throughout the first six weeks of the season. With starting back Zamir White potentially being out for another week, the carries must be spread elsewhere.
In last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders first offensive drive went for 10 plays, 70-yards, and capped off with a three-yard touchdown run from Alexander Mattison. After that initial drive, Mattison did not touch the ball until the team's fourth drive coming later in the second quarter.
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy spoke to the media on Thursday and was asked about his decision to incorporate other running backs early in the game and go away from Mattison who had a very successful first series of the game.
“What was the first drive, 10 or 11 plays right, and I think he [Mattison] took all 10 or 11," Getsy said. "So, you wanna give balance to all the guys right?”
Mattison finished the contest with 14 carries for just 33 yards and the rushing score. He would also be utilized in the passing game, catching five balls for 32 yards.
Along with Mattison in the backfield last week was 10-year veteran, Ameer Abdullah, who ran for just 24 yards on four carries, including a fumble on the goal line in the fourth quarter. He has been given an increase in carries since White was injured two weeks ago.
Abdullah was also used through the air, catching a screen pass on the opening play of the second offensive drive that nearly went for a huge gain. One missed block led to a negative play and a loss of one yard. Getsy is confident in the 31-year old to be a cornerstone piece to the offense this year.
“In that particular week, you had Ameer [Abdullah] in," Getsy said. "You had him [Abdullah] on that first play coming out in the second drive, went three and out, but [we were] just our guard turning a little bit to his left away from a 40-yard gain on a screen, and Ameer’s running wild, and we’re all going crazy. Credit to Ameer too because the rest of that game, I think his play style, his running, obviously, had the issue in the goal line but other than that, I thought he was running hard, he was doing a great job.
For a team that ranks 31st in the NFL in rush yards per game (79.5), the Raiders need all the help they can get in that area. Having multiple options and fresh legs to help move the ball on the ground is the only way to find success and create an identity running the football.
"To be able to have multiple guys do that stuff, I think it’s really important," Getsy said. "I think that going through one game or a season with one guy taking a ton of the carries or having to handle all the protection issues and stuff like that, I think it’s impossible. So, we want to get more than one guy going, we always will, and I think whenever we go through the game, we do a pretty good job of evaluating exactly who has the hot hand, and we usually stick with it.”
We will see who has the 'hot hand' in the run game this Sunday as the Raiders will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams (1-4) on Sunday afternoon. Even if White returns from his groin injury, expect to see Mattison and Abdullah receive a majority of the carries as they will take it slow with White.
