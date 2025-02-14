Raiders Maxx Crosby Drops Major Truth Bomb
The Las Vegas Raiders have one, if not the best defensive players in the National Football League. Maxx Crosby, since entering the league has gotten better each season, and his work ethic is unlike anyone's in the league. Crosby's message is simple, getting better by one percent each day has gone a long way for him since entering the NFL.
Crosby has got to where he is now because of the effort he sets from the start of the season and then goes to show you that he will not stop till he gets the opposing quarterback down. Crosby is one of the best in the league, and he wants to continue to get better as long as he is playing the game of football.
Crosby gave a great take on why he thinks there is one way a defense can be at its best that many people do not seem to believe in. If there is anyone to trust when it comes down to what works and what does not on the defensive side of the ball, Crosby knows it.
"I literally talked about this with Jim Gray [NFL Radio Host] earlier. I was like that game reminded me of 2020 COVID year when Tampa Bay [Buccaneers] just murdered them up," said Crosby on his podcast The Rush. "They could not stop the four-man rush. They blitz zero times."
"This is why I always have these arguments with coaches and certain people and philosophies. That is why I believe in the four-man rush so much. If you have the right guys and you are trained the right way it makes everyone's life easier."
"If you have seven guys in the back and you are allowed to go back and cover and double certain guys, you know what I mean, give them different looks. If you are having to generate pressure all the time, eventually, people are going to start figuring your sh** out."
"You have a lot of holes in the back end. So I think just seeing what Philly did, they had a number one defense defense, a number one rush game. They just dominated. And they got the players . The players of the game, period. And they got great coaching, and it was put on full display. They did the same thing all year."
