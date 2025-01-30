BREAKING: Raiders' Maxx Crosby Drops Truth Bomb on Upcoming NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders found their new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. The Raiders will look to try things around quickly. They have two new leaders with a proven track record of getting franchises to places they want to. Now as the two fill out the rest of the coaching staff, they will start work on their draft board for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Heading into the draft the Silver and Black own the sixth overall pick. The Raiders biggest need in the draft and this offseason is a quarterback. The team has not had any stability at the quarterback position over the last few seasons.
The Raiders will need to find their next franchise quarterback and it can be in the NFL Draft in a couple of months. But it is most likely that the Raiders will need to move up a couple of spots if they want to draft one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft.
If the Raiders do not have a chance to get their guy at the quarterback position we can see them take the best overall pick once again like in last year's draft with tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders can also find their quarterback in free agency.
Raiders face of the franchise and star defensive player Maxx Crosby gave his thoughts about the upcoming NFL Draft.
"I think that is where a lot of teams get it wrong, they try to draft for need and take a lesser of a player because they feel they think they need to fill a hole," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the Verse Us Podcast. "Like let us say you have a right tackle out, alright we need to draft the best right tackle but that right tackle might not be worth a first-round pick or second-round pick. I truly believe this, you build a team by just picking great players. It does not matter what your exact need is at that time."
"We did not technically need a tight end but now look, he is a first-team All-Pro as a rookie. It has never been done. If you put great players on the field, your team is going to get better. You cannot chase, alright we need a quarterback, so we are just going to overdraft somebody that is not necessarily you know good enough to be drafted in that position."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE