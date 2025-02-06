Raiders' Maxx Crosby on the High Standard He Holds Himself To
The Las Vegas Raiders have one, if not the best defensive players in the National Football League. Maxx Crosby since entering the league has gotten better each season and his work ethic is unlike anyone's in the league. Crosby message is simple, getting better one percent each day goes a long way for him since entering the NFL.
Crosby has become the face of the franchise and the leader for the Silver and Black.
All Crosby wants is to play his best, be the best teammate, and win a Super Bowl with the Raiders. He has dominated over the years but it was not like that coming out of college. Crosby was overlooked and no one believed that he would have turned into one of the best players we have seen play the game of football.
"I expect myself to play at the highest level," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told Levi Edwards on the Raiders Podcast Network. "So when things like that, I get the reward you know the awards for it, those accomplishments and things like that, as crazy as it sounds like it just makes me hungrier, like I just want to give more, you know what I mean. When I do it is just like okay, that is what I expect to do, every game you know what I mean."
"I go to practice, you watch me in practice, I expect to get a sack or tackle for loss or mess up the play, every play. That is the standard I set for myself. And everyone else is now growing to like expect that every single day. So I hold you know my standard is out of this world, that I hold for myself. It was crazy the first time I am like damn I am really doing this."
"I am coming from Eastern Michigan and I know people were sleeping on me and did not really understand what I can do on the field but like I knew I have been doing it for a few years now. Every big game we played in college we were going to play in Purdue, Kentucky, all these big schools like I was getting two sacks every game ... I know what I could do, I just had to continue to put it all together."
