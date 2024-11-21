Raiders' Maxx Crosby Has a Stern Message For the Doubters
With seven games left for the Las Vegas Raiders, what are we going to see? The Raiders are 2-8, in last place in the AFC West, and have one of the worst records in the NFL.
The injuries are starting to pile up on the defensive side. Is it time to wave the white flag and play the backups the rest of the way? These are things the Raiders organization might start thinking about if they continue to lose.
As we know, if healthy (or not, even), Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is going out on the field and giving his all. No matter how bad or good the Raiders are, you are getting a consistent effort from Crosby every day.
"No words really, we are 2-8," said Crosby on his "The Rush" Podcast. "It has been a f***ed up season, to say the least. Seriously, cannot even describe, the feeling. You know what I mean being a part of you know, such a tough year. Could not have told me this was going to be the result. At the end of the day, seven games left, that is all we can do. Take it one at a time, continue to get better and improve. My goal as I said never changes. I love the doubt. I love the negativity. Just another opportunity to rise. I plan on doing that. Keep leading, keep showing up, keep being the example and that is all I can do. Yeah, that is all I really have. I will just leave it at that."
"I love a challenge. I love it when I am being doubted. I feel like I am constantly being slept on and it is my duty to shut them up. And that is what I am going to do. And I love it. I feel like I am at my best when my back is against the wall. So, people could stay whatever they want, but those people are going to disappear and have nothing to say when I come back and I do what I do ... It pisses me off because I know what I am doing. The people that matter know what I am doing. Keep sleeping, I love it. I live for it. I plan to respond in a big way and I cannot wait to do that."
