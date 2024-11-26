Raiders' Maxx Crosby Has Blunt Response to Prospect of Tanking
With their seventh straight loss in Week 12, the Las Vegas Raiders are closer to a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders cannot buy a win. Their last win came in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.
Since then, the Raiders have made offensive changes on quarterbacks and coaches.
As the Raiders continue to lose, more and more people are coming out to ask if the Raiders are tanking. The Raiders are looking to select their franchise quarter in next year's draft. The only thing that could give the Raiders their best chance at a top pick is losing the last six games of the season.
Raiders face of the franchise and star defensive end Maxx Crosby was not happy when asked about the Raiders tanking for a better pick.
"You know what I mean, if we are not playing to win, then what are we doing? You know what I mean. I do not play to get a better pick," said Crosby. "It does not even register in my brain, you know what I mean. I go out there trying to win. I know these guys are trying to win. And we got great players in this locker room and guys that put everything into it. So, we are just going to keep staying together and keep trying to find ways to win."
The Raiders have shown week after week that they are trying to win but the injuries have been hard to overcome all season long.
"Not at all. You see us flying around. We are playing our a** off. And there is nothing else you can do, you know what I mean. You train all year for this opportunity to go out there, with 17 guaranteed games. Regardless, of whether you won every game or lost every game. Every day is a new opportunity to get better and I feel like the guys in the locker room got the right mindset. You look in there, you walk in, tomorrow in the morning and there will be everyone in there working out ... I never doubt the players and the mindset of everyone in that locker room. Guys show up every day with the mindset to get better. That is all you could ask for. I love this team, and I love my teammates,"
