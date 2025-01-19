BREAKING: Raiders Maxx Crosby on Conversations with Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are actively searching for their next head coach. The Raiders started the search after firing former head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be hiring their third head coach in the last three seasons.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in finding the right man for the job. Brady will have a major influence in helping Davis select the new head coach. Brady is also a broadcaster for Fox Sports.
Raiders star and face of the franchise player, defensive end Maxx Crosby has been vocal in the past about what he is looking for in a head coach or what coach he potentially wants for the Silver and Black.
Crosby has earned that right to let the franchise know because of the work ethic he brings to the table each season. And also, because he has become one of the best defensive players in the National Football League.
Crosby talked about conversations that he has had with Raiders minority owner Brady on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday.
"Yeah, I have known Tom for a few years now," said Crosby. "You know, we talk here and there. Like you said, he came in to win and that is what he had done his whole life. You know he is a Michigan man, I am as well. I believe in Tom, and we will see what happens. I am really excited to see what the future holds."
Crosby also talked about playing in meaningful games at the end of the season.
"Yeah that is the truth. That is why I work all year round. I do not just turn it up when April gets here. It is literally 365 for me. I want to be the best in what I do and play in those games. In the games that has a lot of meaning. That is why I play the game. That is why everyone plays the game. But for me, you know I am going into my seventh year, I am not going to play forever and I put everything into it. So seeing a cold game, playing on the road against the Chiefs you know Buffalo, all those games, that is what I want to be in. I know I will be there. We are going to see what happens. I am looking forward to it."
