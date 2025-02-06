Raiders Maxx Crosby Praises Brock Bowers' Work Ethic
Last season a lot did not go right for the Las Vegas Raiders. They could not get to where they wanted to and win games consistently. They had trouble all last year of been consistent in many areas but especially on the offensive side. Most games they will get off to a fast start by after the offense will disappear without a trace.
One thing that was consistent all last season and on the offensive side of the ball was tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers was selected by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft with their first-round pick and it was the perfect choice for the Silver and Black.
Bowers had one, if not the best rookie season in the history of the National Football League.
Bowers broke multiple records and was a staple for the team on offense. Every game he showed up and was ready to dominate. That is exactly what he did all of last season. Many players even at the tight end position said Bowers was the best last season.
Raiders star defensive end and face of the franchise Maxx Crosby talked about Bowers and his work ethic.
"To speak on his work ethic when I walk in there in the morning like 5:45 it is me and Brock, every day," said Raiders defense end Maxx Crosby on the Verse Us Podcast. "That is the first thing I look at, it is me and him. He is eating in his corner, I am eating, smacking my breakfast and I am getting on with my day. It is literally me and him every day. So, that is the first thing I notice."
"I am like okay. He is consistent, he has a routine, he is doing his thing but he is just so quiet. He is a quiet kid. He does not say much but he just works. And he shows up every day. I knew from the first OTA, you just watch him run around and it is just so effortless, he is so smooth in how he runs routes. You can just watch his highlights. It does not look like he is doing crazy moves, or breaking people up, he is just always open. He is so athletic and he is so smooth as an athlete, he makes it look easy and that is when you know you are a different type of player."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE