Raiders' Maxx Crosby Previews Lions-Commanders Playoff Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are not playing postseason football this year, but there are plenty of exciting games to tune into this weekend.
One of those games is tonight, as the upstart Washington Commanders take on the top seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, at Ford Field.
The Commanders have had an improbable run to this point, coming off a last-second road victory in the Wild Card round on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions finished 15-2 despite multiple injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will be tuned in for this game. He gave his thoughts on how the game might go on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I feel like the Lions and Commanders game is going to be a f—ing shootout, bro, low-key,” he said.
Crosby highlighted the Commanders’ defense, led by Coach Dan Quinn, who previously served as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.
“Their run defense has been iffy, but Jonathan Allen has been banged up, just got back,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of guys moving in and out, but they have talent. That team is healthy now. They’re dangerous.”
Crosby believes Quinn will be ready for his talented opponent.
“Dan Quinn’s a dog, bro; Dan Quinn is going to be ready,” he said. “He’s one of the best coordinators. Him and Ben Johnson going head-to-head, that’s a match-up in its own. I think that’s going to be an entertaining game, for sure.”
Crosby has the utmost respect for Lions Coach Dan Campbell.
“I feel like they have such a belief in him, and it’s like they don’t want to let him down by him believing in them,” he said. “He gives them an extra boost. It’s important, bro, you know your coach has fully got your back and trust, that goes a long way. So, I feel like Dan Campbell, he’s a savage, bro, I f— with Dan Campbell. I don’t even know him; I played against him one time, I got a ton of respect for that dude. He’s built something.”
Crosby did not offer a score prediction for the game, but it should be an interesting one.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE