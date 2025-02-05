Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reacts to Shocking NBA Doncic Trade
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the sports world in the early hours of Sunday morning.
In a move no one saw coming, the Mavericks traded generational superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a haul centered around Anthony Davis.
The suddenness of the deal and lack of smoke around a potential Doncic trade made it one of the most shocking moves in sports history. Few people have been able to make sense of why Dallas would trade arguably the second-greatest player in its franchise’s history.
That includes Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. The Pro Bowl defensive end is a massive NBA fan, and he gave his reaction on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“It’s honestly so crazy to me when you look at the details of the trade,” he said. “I’m sorry, I might sound like an a–h-le, I don’t care. That GM for the Mavericks should be fired immediately. I’m not saying this to be a d–k, being reactionary and emotional. De’Aaron Fox, they just had to give up three first-round picks, the Spurs did, to get De’Aaron Fox. They get one first-round pick in 2029? I know Anthony Davis is a great player; Luka Doncic is generational, and he’s six years younger. I’m sorry, it’s weird; I don’t know how this happened.
I think [Lakers GM Rob] Pelinka took advantage of this new GM and he finessed, or, conspiracy theory, the league’s viewership has been a little low. I’m tinfoil hatting.”
Crosby also spoke about the potentially strained relationship between Doncic and the Mavericks organization, which many have speculated is why he was traded so abruptly.
“From what I’ve heard from sources, that is true,” he said. “There are definitely some rocky relationships over there and opinions about him and how he does what he does. That’s obviously public, but I’ve heard as well, from the weight to showing up late to some meetings, little s— like that. That’s what I’ve heard. I don’t know if it’s true or not; I’m just saying what I’ve heard.”
The trade made waves worldwide. Mavericks fans have been in agony since losing their star player, who led them to the NBA Finals last season.
Crosby was just as stunned as the rest of the world.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
