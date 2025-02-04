Should the Raiders Trade for Cooper Kupp?
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to upgrade their roster in as many ways as possible this offseason.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek were hired to bring a winning brand of football to the Silver and Black, as they both did in their previous career stops. The Raiders won just four games last season, and the front office decided that was unacceptable.
On Monday night, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced on social media that the team will look to trade him this offseason. As the Rams begin to think about the future, the former Offensive Player of the Year could see his time with the franchise come to an end.
Kupp’s services will be highly coveted. The 31-year-old is still a productive player when healthy, and many teams will likely pursue a trade for the former Super Bowl MVP.
Should the Raiders get involved and pursue a trade for Kupp?
Let’s make the case for and against Spytek making a big move.
Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games in 2024. He dealt with an ankle injury for four games early in the season.
Kupp is an excellent route runner and a good athlete when he is on the field. He was a dominant player just a few seasons ago, winning the Triple Crown in 2021.
If the Raiders traded for Kupp, he would immediately be the best perimeter receiver on the team. He could dominate possessions over the middle of the field, and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly would have no issue scheming him open.
The case against trading for Kupp begins with his age. He will be 32 by the time next season starts, and he has not played a full season in three years. There is no reason to think Kupp will become more durable as he gets older.
Acquiring Kupp’s contract would not be too expensive, but it is not an investment the Raiders necessarily have to make. They could find production from other receivers – who are much younger and less injury-prone – at a level similar to what Kupp would give them.
There are plenty of reasons the Raiders should and shouldn’t trade for Kupp. The next month should be interesting to see who gets involved for his services and who else may end up on the trade block.
