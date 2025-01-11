Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reveals Huge Take on Hated Rival QB Nix
Sometimes, you just have to give your rivals credit.
That is exactly what Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has done when it comes to Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who has dazzled during his rookie campaign.
During a recent appearance on the Let's Go podcast, Crosby provided his thoughts on Nix and heaped some rather significant praise upon his AFC West foe.
“I think he’s done a hell of a job from the mental side," Crosby said. "I don’t know him personally. I’ve met him a couple times, and obviously, on the field, I’m berating him with not only my words but also me throwing him around every time I see him, but he’s tough, you know what I mean?"
But apparently, not even Crosby has been able to get into Nix's head.
"He doesn’t react," added the star pass rusher. "I think I was mic’d up, and they cut that whole clip of me discussing certain things with him, going after him, and he just kind of was like looking at me. I was like, 'Okay, he’s actually he’s got some balls to him he’s not like...', You know what I mean? He didn’t cower down."
Nix led the Broncos to a pair of wins over Crosby's Raiders during the regular season and played very well in both games, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions while also punching in a rushing score.
The University of Oregon product has enjoyed a great rookie campaign overall, totaling 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 picks while completing 66.3 percent of his passes and posting a 93.3 passer rating. He also rushed for 430 yards and four scores.
What's more, Nix led the Broncos to 10 wins and a rather shocking playoff appearance. That came in spite of the 24-year-old having some rough moments down the stretch.
The Raiders will unfortunately have to deal with Nix for quite a long time now, so it's about time they find an answer at quarterback themselves.
Heck, it took Denver over a decade to finally land a solution under center, so if there is hope for the Broncos, there is hope for Las Vegas, too.
We'll see if the Raiders can buck the nasty trend this offseason.
