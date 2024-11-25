Raiders' Fierce Rival Coach Throws Shade at Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders still can't buy a win, as they fell to the Denver Broncos by a score of 29-19 on Sunday for their seventh straight loss.
The Raiders actually held a 13-9 lead at halftime, but were mostly dominated by the Broncos over the final 30 minutes.
Two of Las Vegas' most important players—tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby—were fairly limited, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton made sure to let everyone know about that after the game.
"Eighty-nine (Bowers), 98 (Crosby), 19 (Jakobi Meyers)," Payton told reporters. "And those are really good players, but we didn't hear from them a lot."
Bowers had just four catches for 38 yards on 10 targets, which came one week after he tallied 13 grabs for 126 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Meanwhile, Crosby logged five tackles and one quarterback hit, but he did not register a single sack and was largely held in check throughout the afternoon (for his standards, anyway).
The Raiders don't exactly have a ton of elite talent on either side of the ball, so if you can contain their two best players, you're probably going to have a great chance of winning the game.
Bowers has been brilliant during his rookie campaign, hauling in 74 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns. Las Vegas selected him with the 13th overall pick of the NFL Draft, and some feel that he is actually the best overall player from his class.
Meanwhile, Crosby is now in his sixth NFL season and has established himself as one of the game's most dominant defensive players.
In 10 appearances this year, Crosby has registered 39 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four passes defended. However, he has now gone four straight contests without a sack, which is certainly unusual for the three-time Pro Bowler.
The Raiders are just 2-9 on the season and appear to have a very real chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Las Vegas' roster definitely needs an overhaul, and it could very well start this coming offseason.
The Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday.
