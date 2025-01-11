Raiders' Maxx Crosby Shares Thoughts on Fourth Pro Bowl Nod
Despite a down season, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod.
Crosby has tied 12 other Raiders with four Pro Bowl appearances, which ranks seventh in franchise history. The late Jim Otto leads the Silver and Black with 12 all-time Pro Bowls.
Crosby is quickly becoming one of the greatest players in franchise history. He finished the 2024-25 season with 45 tackles, 17 for loss, 20 quarterback hits, five passes defended, and seven and a half sacks in 12 games before a season-ending ankle surgery.
The star edge rusher spoke about the prestigious honor on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“This Pro Bowl meant more than any of them, to be honest,” Crosby said about earning the nod in 2024 compared to the previous three seasons. “I think the first one I got was close to it just because it was my first, how hard I worked for it and how badly I wanted it. I didn’t know it was coming, and once I got that nomination, it felt like – out-of-body experience. I was so happy.
But this one was extra special, just because of the circumstances, the adversity that I had to face this year, not only on the field but off the field. I’m gonna have a hell of a movie and documentary one day. I go through a lot, bro, and I carry a lot of weight. I truly care about everything that I do. If I put my time and energy, I put my heart and soul into it. I truly am working on myself every day.
So, the adversity that comes along with truly caring about this team, my teammates and all the things I have going on, it means the world to me.”
It was a rough season for Crosby in 2024. He dealt with nagging injuries and missed the first game of his career. Then, he missed four more.
Not only does Crosby hold this Pro Bowl nomination in high regard, but he plans to come back healthier and stronger in 2025. As the Raiders begin a rebuild, Crosby wants to be at the heart of turning this franchise around.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
