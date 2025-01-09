Raiders' Maxx Crosby Speaks Out on Pierce Firing
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of looking for a new coach after firing Antonio Pierce on Tuesday afternoon.
Many things went wrong for Pierce in his first full season as the Silver and Black head coach after an impressive interim stint in the second half of the 2023 season. The team finished 4-13 and struggled through a 10-game losing streak.
Despite poor results on the field, no players publicly spoke ill of Pierce. In fact, Pierce earned the full-time job because of the support he received in the locker room.
One of those voices was defensive end Maxx Crosby’s. The team’s heart and soul had Pierce’s back throughout last year’s coaching search, saying he would explore his options elsewhere if Pierce were not hired.
Crosby is now ready to fully support the next Raiders coach. He spoke about Pierce’s firing and how he plans to move forward on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I was very vocal,” he said about his support for Pierce. “I believed in AP. This season didn’t go the way anybody expected it, to be honest. It’s tough. This business is not easy. From the coaching side, front office, just constant turnover. Especially being here with the Raiders. I’m gonna be on a new head coach again.”
Crosby had kind parting words for Pierce.
“First and foremost, shoutout to AP,” he said. “Big shoutout to AP. I wish him the best. I hope his family, everything – because people don’t know the real, human element to it. It’s not easy. He just signed a deal, and now, he’s got to completely change everything. Just wish them the best and everything going forward.”
Crosby made an interesting – and true – point about the coaching instability he has experienced since becoming a Raider. This next coach will be his fifth since joining the team in 2019. It is tough for an NFL team to find consistent success if they are constantly firing coaches, and the Raiders have shuffled through plenty of coaches in the last few years.
Crosby and Raiders fans hope this next coaching hire is the right one. The hire that lasts. The hire that finally creates a consistent winner in Las Vegas once again.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
