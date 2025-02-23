Middle Rounds of the Draft Could Be Valuable for the Raiders
Joe DeLeone of the Pro Football Network released his seven-round mock draft with predictions for every team in the league. DeLeone projects the Raiders to address two of their most significant needs through the draft for the second consecutive season. After finding a generational tight end in Brock Bowers and two building blocks for the offensive line all in the first few rounds of the draft last offseason, Las Vegas can put another productive draft together.
With two picks in the third round, the Raiders can use a solid haul on day two of the draft to help bolster two positions of need. Specifically, DeLeone believes the Raiders will address their glaring need for a cornerback, which could become more of an issue if cornerback Nate Hobbs leaves in free agency. Even if Hobbs stays, the Raiders are still thin at the position.
"As one of the stickiest corners in the class, Cobee Bryant is an underrated prospect this far into the third round. His coverage ability and mentality are exactly what Pete Carroll has coveted in backs in his coaching career," DeLeone said.
DeLeone also predicts that the new Raiders offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, will play a role in the upcoming draft, as one of Kelly's former players could help the Raiders out. DeLeone predicted the Raiders would select running back TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State, where Kelly coached most recently. After having the worst ground game in the NFL this season, DeLeone projects the Raiders to use the draft's middle rounds to solidify the running back position instead of using a top draft pick.
"This season at Ohio State, Chip Kelly created a surplus of splash plays with TreVeyon Henderson. Now he can recapture that spark by drafting him early in the third round," DeLeone said.
Las Vegas must find a way to assemble a solid draft haul and free agency period this offseason. The Raiders' roster needs talent at many positions and needs to do so as soon as possible. While the turnaround the Raiders seek will likely take multiple offseasons, last offseason showed what one productive draft class could do as the Raiders aim to secure another sold draft haul.
