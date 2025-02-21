The Raiders Must be Cautious in Their Search for a QB
The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly need to add a quarterback this offseason. Las Vegas has spent the past two seasons as National Football League cellar dwellers, primarily because their lack of a prominent signal caller. The Raiders have depended on quarterback Aidan O'Connell over the past two seasons, after watching multiple quarterbacks with more experience than him fail.
Las Vegas has a new general manager, head coach, and will look to soon add a new quarterback. However, it is critical the Raiders do not let the past two seasons drive them to the point of selecting a quarterback just to select a quarterback. Las Vegas has plenty of other needs they can address this offseason, without investing a premium draft pick on a quarterback in a weak quarterback draft class.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus listed eight players that teams should beware of entering draft. While every NFL Draft features at least one quarterback that shoots up the draft charts out of nowhere, Wasserman warns not to fall victim to the numbers Dart put up during his collegiate career.
The Raiders need a quarterback but they need the right one, and in a draft class that does not feature many quality quarterbacks, Las Vegas must be especially careful to not select the wrong quarterback.
"Dart has become the most polarizing player in a draft class that is lacking a clear QB3. His statistical profile actually works in his favor when examining his prospects among the group. However, he was heavily reliant on the deep ball during his time in Oxford, as his 11.9-yard average depth of target was the second-highest among Power Four quarterbacks," Wasserman said.
"When Dart struggled, he had a hard time manufacturing first downs against defenses that disallowed those deep shots. Dart’s adjustment to NFL defenses taking away those downfield throws will be the key to his development in the league."
Las Vegas is almost certain to address their quarterback situation one way or another this offseason. However, it is critical they do not let their lack of a quarterback drive them to make the wrong selection in the draft or pay too much for the wrong quarterback in free agency.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.