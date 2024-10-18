Raiders Minority Owner, Broadcaster Tom Brady Restrained by the NFL
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner. The issue is that it now will hinder his broadcasting career with Fox Sports -- severely.
Imposed upon him early during the cycle, Brady will still have heavy restrictions limiting what he can or cannot do in the booth. Most importantly, say.
Per Bolavip US, the list is extensive.
"For example, Brady is not allowed to be in another team’s facility for players or coaches interviews in preparation ahead of any game with FOX," the report read. "Also, he cannot watch practices on site and won’t be able to attend production meetings of the broadcast (in person or virtually). In one of the most difficult situations, it’s prohibited for the legend to criticize NFL referees and other teams. This is a really complicated scenario considering Brady is an analyst. Finally, as a member of the league, Tom Brady is subject to the NFL’s gambling policy and is also subject to the NFL’s anti-tampering policy. All these rules will be a massive challenge to perform in the booth."
Ryan Clark, a former NFL player and friend of Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, discussed the issue on "The Pivot" earlier this fall. He felt Brady should stick it to the NFL and do both.
"Tom Brady can't go to that production meeting or get close to that quarterback and really talk to him about what's going on in his head or talk to that head coach and know exactly the way that they are working," Clark said. "Or some of the intimate things that he might be able to share with us because he learned those within the building. How do I know if what Tom Brady is saying about the officials is real when there is a limitation and a restriction on what he can say about the officials?
"There is so much that goes into this that I think is going to taint the perception of who he is when he is doing his job. And I still can't say to him that I wouldn't do both. If I can be an owner, I would be an owner. And while being an owner, if my level of greatness was so good they are willing to pay me $37 million a year to show up however many times he gotta show up to talk football, and have to do it with less work because I can't do it with all the extra work anyway. ... Will retirement Tom Brady say 'Nope, I want to be an owner, and yup, I want this $37 million too, I'm gonna do both'? I would."
