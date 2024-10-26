Raiders Name Starting Quarterback vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) are getting ready for their second AFC West battle of the season, facing the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (6-0) on Sunday afternoon. Coach Antonio Pierce named a starting quarterback after an injury last Sunday and a new addition earlier in the week.
On Monday, the Raiders signed third-year quarterback Desmond Ridder off the Cardinals practice squad after starter Aidan O'Connell suffered a broke thumb in last week's loss to the Rams. O'Connell was placed on injured reserve and the Raiders were in need of another arm to shore up the position.
Pierce was asked if there was any chance that Ridder might see the field on Sunday in his first week with the team and revealed who will start for the Silver and Black at Allegiant Stadium.
"If he's that quick in the playbook that'd be positive," Pierce said. "But as of right now, we'll go with Gardner [Minshew II]."
The Raiders do not have much of a choice but to start Minshew, the job that he had originally earned out of training camp but then lost to O'Connell in Week 5 after a disappointing first few games. There is always a chance that Ridder will play but it would be a last resort if so.
Minshew is tied for the league lead in interceptions (eight) and had four turnovers last week against the Rams when entering the game in place of an injured O'Connell.
"He's [Minshew] gotta get out of his own head," Pierce said after last week's loss. "He's a quarterback, he's been in this league, he understands it. Obviously, we've encouraged him, very positive on the sideline with everything that was going on yesterday."
The sixth-year veteran has the intangibles to be a solid quarterback in this league but has struggled heavily this season to keep the ball in his team's hands.
In Ridder's case, he is the newest member of the team, and unless he has supersonic memory, it would have been difficult for him to learn the entire playbook and start this Sunday. In future weeks, there is a good chance he will be able to play and make an impact while O'Connell is sidelined.
Pierce was asked about how Ridder has handled himself around the building and what they expect from him to help positively impact the franchise.
"I think just being himself," Pierce said. "I don't think he's trying to press, and we're not asking him to press and go in and be the starting quarterback and help us turn this thing around. He's just a part of the puzzle for us, and I think he's doing a good job in the room. He has a good presence about himself, very confident player, sharp, and to be honest, he's working his tail off trying to learn playbook as fast as he can."
The Raiders are limited at the quarterback position but will likely get one of their best pass catchers back this week. Sixth-year receiver Jakobi Meyers missed the past two games with an ankle injury but did practice on Friday and is expected to play.
If Meyers is fully healthy, the offense will have a key target back in the lineup to work alongside rookie tight end Brock Bowers and wideouts, Tre Tucker and DJ Turner. The Chiefs have a pass defense ranked in the bottom half of the league and if Minshew avoids turnovers, the Raiders will compete.
