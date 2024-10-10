Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Crucial to Save the Season
It is safe to say this season has not started the way many Raider Nation faithful expected.
The Las Vegas Raiders have a 2-3 record with some challenging games ahead. Although this season has had highs and lows, it is important to note that this season may be on life support and although it is a team game, one player may be critical in not only surviving but leading the way to a hopeful playoff run.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been as consistent as anyone in his short time with the Raiders. He is respected in all areas of the game of football, and where this team is currently from an offensive perspective, it might be his biggest opportunity to shine so far in his NFL career.
With the quarterback questions and the dilemma around the wide receiver group, Meyers just continues to go to work and do his job. He has the physical tools to not only compete against other teams' best cornerbacks but excel in his one-on-one matchups to favor the Raiders.
Meyers has hauled in 25 receptions so far this season, which places him right up there with elite wide receivers Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ceedee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys. While catching passes from multiple quarterbacks and being placed on different wide receiver spots to fill for missing links, Meyers has been a true professional and showed his versatility.
This is not a huge surprise, however, for the Raiders' coaching staff and organization, as they knew the player they were getting when he came from the New England Patriots in the 2023 offseason.
Meyers has provided 276 total yards for the Raiders this season. Of that total, 3 yards came from when he got involved in the run game with a rushing attempt. With the season slowly approaching the midpoint, it is necessary to notice how valued Meyers is in this offense.
With the lack of the running game so far and the unstable quarterback play, Meyers has to be at his best every snap when he is in the game. He will be looked upon to be a leader in the huddle and on the stat sheet, as the team needs him to produce and give them every advantage they can to ultimately win games and save this season that Raider Nation had high hopes for.
