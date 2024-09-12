Raiders' Nate Hobbs' Play Against Chargers Should be Encouraging for Raider Nation
Nate Hobbs is in his fourth season with the Las Vegas Raiders and is looking to have a breakout year at the cornerback position. Coming off his best season last year, recording 86 tackles and seven pass breakups, the Raiders are looking forward to his production in 2024.
In the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Hobbs was one of the top Raiders in tackles with four overall, three that were solo. From all the plays that he made, whether it did or did not show up on the stat sheet -- like great coverage downfield -- there was a play that should stand out to Raider Nation.
With over 10 minutes left in the third quarter, the Chargers faced a third-and-2 situation. They handed the ball off to running back J.K. Dobbins up the middle. Dobbins made his way past the first down marker and was off to the races.
Hobbs came from the outside and took on a lead blocker, staying on his feet and staying with Dobbins. He made a diving tackle and brought Dobbins down inside the 10-yard line and saved a long touchdown run.
After that touchdown-saving tackle, the Raiders were able to keep the Chargers out of the end zone and only gave up a field goal, which is very impressive when a team starts a drive inside the 10. Following the field goal, the score was 9-7 in favor of the Chargers.
If the Chargers score a touchdown in that situation, those potential 7 points are crucial, making it a 13-7 game instead of a 2-point game where a field goal from the Raiders side of the ball could have potentially given them the lead in down the stretch. Of course, that didn't happen.
A similar situation happened again. With just over 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dobbins broke loose yet again, running all the way down inside the 20 before Hobbs brought him down yet again.
It served as another play in which Hobbs saved a touchdown and gave the Raiders a chance to bend not break. That drive ultimately ended in a touchdown for the Chargers, giving them a 22-10 lead.
Those plays where the Raiders bend but do not give up touchdown drives will be huge moving forward, but it takes relentless intensity and remarkable desire like Hobbs has.
Hobbs proved his non-selfish acts in the opener by hustling and doing his best to put not only his defense but the overall team in the best position to win.
