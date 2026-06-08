Breaking Down Raiders' Promising Running Back Room

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-imagined their running back room this offseason.

With new head coach Klint Kubiak expected to heavily lean on the run game, they needed to find the proper personnel to execute the plays he wants to run.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

Ashton Jeanty, who had enough moments as a rookie that proved he can be a star in this league, will likely continue to be the team's workhorse back. However, he did not have much support last season, so the front office wanted to address that.

Who did the team add behind Jeanty, and who else is in the room? Let's break down what the Raiders are working with at running back this season.

The Starter: Ashton Jeanty

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are leaning on Jeanty as a major piece of the offense, so he will need to improve his efficiency.

Jeanty still eclipsed 1,300 scrimmage yards, but he wasn't consistently successful on a down-to-down basis. He averaged -0.24 expected points added per play, which ranked 108th out of all qualified running backs.

He should take a step forward this season in a much more run-friendly scheme and a healthier offensive line, so Jeanty has a chance to truly ascend to stardom. He could be a game-changing piece in Kubiak's offense.

The Rookie: Mike Washington Jr.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders drafted Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They expect him to be a home-run hitting back with excellent NFL size.

Washington spent time at three colleges, including Buffalo, New Mexico State, and Arkansas, totaling more than 2,900 rushing yards, 470 receiving yards, and 29 total touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Washington has the necessary size and speed to be a solid backup for Jeanty.

He doesn't have the best vision or contact balance, and still needs to improve his understanding of the nuances of the position. As a backup running back, though, he should be more than capable of getting the job done.

Depth: Dylan Laube, Roman Hemby, & Chris Collier

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Laube is the most experienced player in this group, entering his third season with the Silver and Black. He has mostly served on special teams, but he has totaled eight carries for nine yards in his career.

Hemby was an undrafted free agent, spending the final season of his college career at Indiana as Fernando Mendoza's teammate. He may not have much of a shot at making the 53-man roster, but he is a power back who totaled 29 touchdowns in his college career.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) carries the ball defended by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Collier enters his second season with the Raiders, totaling five carries for 12 yards in his short career. He has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens.