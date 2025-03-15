Raiders Need 2023 Maxx Crosby in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders defense was by far the best part of the team last season, and that was even true after defensive end Maxx Crosby announced his season ending ankle injury. Now that Crosby has had time to recover and as the franchise gears up for the next campaign, the Raiders would love to see more of the same from Crosby in 2025 as they saw in 2023.
Last season was not a bad season for the Raider star whatsoever, as in 12 games played he collected 7.5 quarterback sacks and 45 total tackles. Dealing with a lingering injury before getting sidelined for the rest of the season, Crosby was on pace to provide similar results the Raider Nation has become so found of.
Crosby's work ethic will be the game changer going forward in his career. It has been well documented about the mentality Crosby has on and off the field, as he strives to be the best player that he can be day in and day out. If the former Eastern Michigan eagle wants to set new career highs, he'll have to return to his 2023 form.
2023 was easily the best season in Crosby's career up to this point. Playing in 16 games, Crosby collected a career high 90 total tackles, another career high in quarterback sacks with 14.5, while also collecting 16.5 stuffs (not a career high, but still an impressive statistic).
Even with his career high 14.5 sacks, he just missed out on the top five ranking in the 2023 season, as he placed sixth. His 36th rank from this past season in that same department will not cut it for the 2025 season, knowing the type of player Crosby is. It is still impressive that even with the injury he was able to collect as many defensive stats as he did.
After signing an extension with the franchise this offseason, the face of the Las Vegas Raiders would love to live up to the expectations given upon him. If the Raiders defense is anything as it was last season, while having a full season of Crosby, the Raiders might turn more heads than people think.
