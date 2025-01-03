Raiders Need to Play Complementary Football to Defeat Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders will have one final game this season in front of Raider Nation in Week 18. The Silver and Black will host their long time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. The Chargers got the best of the Raiders back in the first game of the season. The Raiders are looking to avenge that loss and end the season on a high note.
The Raiders offense did a great job in their Week 17 win of controlling the time of possession. Running back Ameer Abdullah had a great game rushing for over 100 yards. The offense also helped the defense stay fresh throughout the game.
Against the Chargers, the offense will need to look to do the same. The defense will do their part, but the offense has to keep drives alive and come away with points. If the team can play complimentary football once again, they will be looking at another win on Sunday.
"We talk about complementary football," said former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon. "The Raiders possessed the ball for 38 minutes in that game. So, when you look at what that means. When Abdullah runs the way, he does, and it affects the play action game. You got the production from the tight end. Now all of the sudden it is like a 15-round boxing match. Who can get the most punches in? We had 74 offensive snaps to their 53. One of it was because we were running it and we were doing a better job offensively converting third downs."
"The other thing was our defense was getting off the field on third down. They were just 1-10 on third down. Then you mix in four sacks, you mix in a pair of interceptions. You talk about the reason we were struggling, we were dead last in that turnover differential. It is hard to win when you are giving it away and you are not taking it away on defense. In the last couple of weeks that narrative has changed right. So, the defense is playing better. We are getting off the field on third down. It is fun to see these guys having fun ... These guys have put in so much effort energy and preparation to go out there each week and not get the results you want. But it does speak about the character of this team."
