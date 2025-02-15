An Interesting NFL Draft Approach for the Raiders to Take
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback position has received much attention over the past few seasons, as Las Vegas' group of signal callers have repeatedly let the team down. While the Raiders have not done much to surround their quarterbacks with enough talent to be competitive, they still need much more from the position than they have gotten recently.
College football expert Joel Klatt believes that while the Raiders will contemplate trading up in the draft for a quarterback or staying put and drafting a quarterback with the sixth pick, they will draft cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan in the first round. While the Raiders need a quarterback, they are arguably worse at cornerback than quarterback. This will be especially true if cornerback Nate Hobbs leaves the Raiders in free agency.
"It's possible that the Raiders will move up for a quarterback, but if coaches have success a certain way, they typically try to go back to that blueprint," Klatt said. Klatt goes on to explain how the Raiders can tackle the offseason.
Klatt believes that the new Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll, will revert to what he has had the most experience with as a coach in the National Football League: a strong defense and solid rushing attack. Klatt predicted the Raiders would use the draft to bolster their defense first and then figure things out on the offensive side of the ball.
"Pete Carroll had his best years in Seattle building around its defense," Klatt said. "I think Johnson is the type of player that Carroll would love to have. His size reminds me of Richard Sherman, and he can play zone. He's a shutdown corner who has great ball skills, can play man coverage, and is a great tackler in the run game."
Las Vegas' roster has so many holes that the Raiders could draft one of numerous positions, and it makes sense, assuming they draft the correct players. However, quarterback and cornerback are undoubtedly the team's two most pressing needs heading into the offseason. Hobbs' potential departure this offseason and cornerback Jack Jones' inconsistency make cornerback a position the Raiders must address.
