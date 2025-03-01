Raiders' Offseason RB Approach Should be Very Obvious
The Las Vegas Raiders definitely need some help with their backfield heading into 2025, as they actually had the worst rushing attack in football this past season.
Perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising, as Josh Jacobs departed the Raiders via free agency last March, but Las Vegas was definitely expecting to get more from Zamir White.
Instead, Sincere McCormick emerged as the team's best running back during the second half of the season, which was an unexpected development, to say the least.
However, the Raiders should absolutely not be relying on McCormick as the featured back for next season, as he is still far too unproven.
So, what should Las Vegas do here? Should the Raiders utilize their massive cap room to sign a halfback in free agency? They have already been linked to Najee Harris multiple times, so it stands to reason that Las Vegas could just add a rusher within the next couple of weeks.
But honestly, a more prudent, economical method would be waiting until the NFL Draft.
As Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus has noted, this draft class is teeming with impressive running back talent, and Jahnke even specifically mentioned the Raiders as a team that made note of the depth at the position.
"While most mentioned how deep the defensive line was in the draft, or defense in general, several mentioned how deep the running back class was," Jahnke wrote. "This included teams with a clear need at running back, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, and teams that could seemingly be set at the position, such as the New York Jets."
Boise State Broncos superstar Ashton Jeanty has been mocked to the Raiders numerous times at No. 6, but even if Las Vegas doesn't opt for Jeanty, there are plenty of other halfbacks in the second round and beyond that the Raiders could draft.
So, what would be smarter? Handing a running back like Harris (who is probably a bit overrated) a lucrative long-term deal? Or plucking a rookie in April that Las Vegas would have on an affordable contract for the foreseeable future?
The best decision is obvious: wait until the NFL Draft. It's the best bang-for-your-buck method and would allow the Raiders to dedicate their financial resources to other areas.
